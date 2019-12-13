Rapper Fat Joe talks about his new Family Ties album, feud between Eminem and Nick Cannon, money mistakes



Here's about 18 minutes, uncut, from the last part of Jon Fortt's Fortt Knox interview this week with rapper and entrepreneur Fat Joe.

They're in the back of Fat Joe's UPNYC store in Washington Heights, days after he dropped latest album "Family Ties," a collaboration with hit-making producer and rapper Dre.

The album features features guest verses and vocals from popular musicians including Cardi B, Mary J. Blige, Lil Wayne and Eminem.

Speaking of Eminem: His lyrics on the song "Lord Above" drew attention this week for taking shots at entertainers Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey. Cannon responded with a couple of songs in response. For now, Eminem seems to be letting it die down.

Fortt talked to Fat Joe about that, the Knicks, cars, money mistakes, stocks and Big Pun. Have a listen.

