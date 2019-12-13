Alexa can now respond in the voice of Samuel L. Jackson — here's how to set it up

You can now hear the voice of Samuel L. Jackson respond to some of your questions when you talk to Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. It's a feature that was announced during Amazon's big hardware event back in September, but it just rolled out this week.

It's pretty easy to set up, but you have to pay $1 to get started, and it doesn't completely replace Alexa's voice with Samuel L. Jackson's for everything. Instead, it just allows you to ask Alexa to "ask Sam Jackson" for something, like the weather, or to tell a joke. It's pretty limited in scope. But Amazon often experiments with new ideas, then doubles down if they're successful, so celebrity voices could someday help Amazon make a few extra bucks from Alexa.