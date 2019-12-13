Scottish National Party leader says Boris Johnson has no mandate to take Scotland out of the EU and demands independence vote

Speaking to BBC News, Sturgeon said, "I have a mandate, a fresh, renewed and strengthened mandate to offer the people of Scotland a different future."

In British elections held Thursday, Prime Minister Johnson looks set to win big and remain in power, with early results indicating his Conservative Party has gained a clear majority of parliamentary seats.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Boris Johnson has no mandate to take Scotland out of the European Union and demanded that they must be allowed to hold a fresh independence vote on its place in the United Kingdom.

The exit poll, commissioned by Sky news, the BBC and ITV, projected the Scottish National Party (SNP) would win 55 out of 59 seats in Scotland.

Exit polling by Ipsos Mori was released soon after voting stations around the U.K. closed at 10 p.m. London time. It's a survey of thousands of voters which has been reliably accurate in recent years. The poll projected that the Conservatives would win 368 seats in Parliament, a gain of 50 seats from the 2017 election.

"There is a mandate now to offer the people of Scotland the choice over our own future," Sturgeon told Sky News on Friday.

"There is a clear desire and endorsement for the notion that Scotland should not be landed with a Boris Johnson government and ripped out of Europe against our own will," Sturgeon told Sky News.

Reports suggest that Sturgeon is expected to write to Johnson next week asking him for approval to stage a new referendum. According to the Guardian, the prime minister is expected to reject the request.

Scotland, part of the United Kingdom for more than 300 years, rejected independence by 10 percentage points in a 2014 referendum.