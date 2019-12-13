The chip rip has only just begun, options trader says

Semiconductor stocks are surging on news that the U.S. and China have agreed to the first phase of a trade deal between the two countries, and the options market is betting that this is just the beginning of an even bigger chip rip.

The trade-sensitive group of names just broke out to brand-new 52-week highs, and Tribeca Trade Group CEO Christian Fromhertz says there are reasons to believe this is the beginning of a sustained move higher.

"One of the patterns that I really like is when we see consolidation in an uptrend," Fromhertz said Thursday on "Fast Money." "We have that in a couple of different places in the Semiconductor ETF."

Fromhertz pointed out that the semiconductors have not only just broken out of a period of consolidation but that their move higher has been confirmed by their performance against the broader technology space.