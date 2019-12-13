Path is clear for a year-end rally with key hurdles like the trade war removed

With trade tensions toned down, stocks have clearance to rally into year-end, a traditionally positive time for stocks.

Stocks surged to record highs in the past week, as the U.S. and China moved to announce a phase one trade deal that halts tariffs that were set to go into effect Sunday. Stocks gave up some of their best gains Friday, in a sell-the-news move after U.S. and Chinese officials announced the agreement.

"Three big geopolitical things are taken off the table — USMCA, phase one and Brexit, and even though we might not like or be fulfilled by phase one, these uncertainties are behind us," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

Earlier in the week, the House had approved the USMCA, a revised version of the North American Free Trade Agreement. On Thursday, British voters handed the Conservative party a strong victory, meaning there should be no gridlock as Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushes through Brexit, the U.K.'s planned exit from the European Union.

"We're getting a running start on the Santa Claus rally," said Stovall. Stovall said historically stocks often hit the low of the month in mid-December, before rallying into the rest of the year.

The S&P 500 was up less than a point on Friday, but ended the week with a gain of 0.7% at 3,168. The Dow ended the day up just 3 points, at 28,135, but ended the week with a gain of 0.4%. The Dow is up about 20% for the year so far while the S&P is up 26.4% for the year.

The trade deal was met by some skepticism as investors hoped to see more details. The market will continue assessing the deal in the coming week.