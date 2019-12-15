Netflix hit 'The Irishman' marks a turning point for how Oscar-caliber movies are distributed, and could speed the demise of movie theaters

We've hit a turning point: Oscar-worthy movies are coming to your living room nearly as quickly as they arrive in theaters.

A year after showcasing Best Picture-nominated "Roma," Netflix has made "The Irishman" and "Marriage Story" available to subscribers in November and December — around the same time they hit movie theaters — in preparation for awards season. "The Irishman" is the latest gangster movie from director Martin Scorsese, featuring veteran actors Joe Pesce, Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino. "Marriage Story" is a highbrow drama on the divorce process written and directed by Noah Baumbach.

Both movies won Golden Globe nominations for Best Picture (Drama). Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 13.

It turns out a lot of Americans want to watch new Oscar-caliber movies in their living rooms. Netflix announced this week that more than 26 million subscribers watched at least 70% of "The Irishman" in the first seven days it was shown on the streaming platform. Netflix expects that number to balloon to 40 million in the first 28 days. The actual number of viewers is probably even higher, as each subscriber represents an account, not a single person, and people often watch movies in a group.

For comparison, Scorsese's 1990 hit movie "Goodfellas" drew about 2 million people to movie theaters in its first week, based on available ticket sale data, said Rich Greenfield, a media analyst at LightShed Partners.

That probably means we're going to get more of movies coming to streaming services sooner, which is great news for consumers. It's also terrible news for movie theaters.

"Theaters are in deep trouble," said Greenfield. "Consumers don't want rigid windowing."