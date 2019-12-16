Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Micron, Western Digital, Pepsi & more

Susquehanna upgraded Western Digital on the expected ramp-up of the 5G smartphone build cycle.

"In a nutshell, we expect the 5G smartphone build cycle to start in earnest in late Mar-Q, which combined with all the cuts to NAND cap-ex and wafer starts, all aimed at reducing bit supply growth rate, should lead to a tight NAND supply-demand market by June-Q. We actually don't rule out (real) "shortages" hitting the headlines by mid-summer! Game console upgrade cycle of 2020 could also exacerbate the NAND shortages into 2H20."