Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Micron, Western Digital, Pepsi & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Susquehanna upgraded Western Digital to positive from neutral.
  • Susquehanna upgraded Micron to positive from neutral.
  • Citi upgraded Goldman Sachs to buy from neutral.
  • Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco to buy from underperform.
  • Goldman Sachs added Amgen & UnitedHealth to the conviction buy list.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Pepsi to equal weight from overweight.
  • Loop downgraded Urban Outfitters to hold from buy.
Chris Rank | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

Susquehanna upgraded Western Digital to 'positive' from 'neutral'

Susquehanna upgraded Western Digital on the expected ramp-up of the 5G smartphone build cycle.

"In a nutshell, we expect the 5G smartphone build cycle to start in earnest in late Mar-Q, which combined with all the cuts to NAND cap-ex and wafer starts, all aimed at reducing bit supply growth rate, should lead to a tight NAND supply-demand market by June-Q. We actually don't rule out (real) "shortages" hitting the headlines by mid-summer! Game console upgrade cycle of 2020 could also exacerbate the NAND shortages into 2H20."

Susquehanna upgraded Micron to 'positive' from 'neutral'

Susquehanna upgraded Micron and said it sees an attractive risk/reward for the chip maker.

"However, we see increased prospects of a sustainable DRAM/NAND average selling price improvement starting in the May quarter and sustaining into 2H20. As such, we are increasing our FY21 EPS estimate and now argue for earnings power in the $8-$10 range, thus providing MU shares with an attractive risk/reward profile looking 12 months out. Upgrading to Positive, with price target of $85."