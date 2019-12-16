Chuck Schumer holds press conference as Democrats prepare to impeach Trump

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Sen. Chuck Schumer is expected to hold a press conference as the House prepares to impeachment President Donald Trump and the Senate prepares for the trial.

The New York Democrat and minority leader sent a letter to Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell on Sunday proposing a trial that would begin on Jan. 7.

In the letter, Schumer also called for the testimony of four White House officials, including Trump's acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security advisor John Bolton.

"Senate Democrats believe strongly, and I trust Senate Republicans agree, that this trial must be one that is fair, that considers all of the relevant facts, and that exercises the Senate's 'sole Power of Impeachment' under the Constitution with integrity and dignity," Schumer said in the letter.

"The trial must be one that not only hears all of the evidence and adjudicates the case fairly; it must also pass the fairness test with the American people. That is the great challenge for the Senate in the coming weeks."

McConnell said on Thursday that he intends to work with the White House on the impeachment inquiry. "Everything I do during this, I'm coordinating with the White House counsel," McConnell said in a Fox News interview. "There will be no difference between the president's position and our position as to how to handle this."

Trump has repeatedly criticized the impeachment inquiry, dubbing it a hoax. He once again slammed the impeachment probe in a tweet on Dec. 16, saying, "The Impeachment Hoax is the greatest con job in the history of American politics."

