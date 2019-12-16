Citigroup upgrades Goldman Sachs, sees the brokers doing better with the Fed keeping rates low

A Goldman Sachs sign is seen on at the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Goldman Sachs and the other brokers are in a better position that other banks with the Federal Reserve committed to keeping short-term interest rates low, according to Citigroup.

The firm upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs to buy from neutral and hiked its price target to $255 per share from $220 per share, more than 13% upside for the bank stock. Goldman Sachs closed at $225 per share on Friday.

Citigroup also has a buy rating on Morgan Stanley.

"We see favorable risk/reward at the brokers given their lack of interest rate and credit risk, and would likely instead see earnings upside if an accommodative Fed spurs capital markets activity," said Citi analyst Keith Horowitz in a note to clients on Monday.