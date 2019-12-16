Ex-NASA engineer makes holiday comeback with updated trap to catch out doorstep delivery thieves

The former NASA engineer-turned-YouTube star — who earned viral acclaim last year with his glitter bomb booby trap for doorstep delivery thieves — has made a festive comeback, just in time for season's gift-giving spike.

Mark Rober spent nearly a year designing a new and improved version of his "Home Alone"-inspired revenge trap in a bid to catch some of the numerous doorstep thieves who continue to dog the U.S. postal system by stealing packages from outside shoppers' homes.

In a video uploaded Sunday to his YouTube channel entitled "Porch Pirate vs. Glitter Bomb Trap 2.0," Rober describes how a heightened use of glitter — this time, biodegradable — and extra offensive stink spray, improve on his original "ratsnest" design. The newly improved version has additional features including a countdown voice and fake police chatter.

The video even features a guest cameo from original holiday prankster, Home Alone's Macaulay Culkin.

Rober said the update provides "relatively harmless karmic justice" for some of the estimated 1.7 million delivery packages that either get stolen or go missing every day.