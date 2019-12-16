Former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew endorses Joe Biden for president

Former Vice President Joe Biden notched another endorsement Monday from an Obama administration Cabinet official.

Former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew backed Biden, one of the top contenders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Lew was Treasury secretary during President Barack Obama's second term.

"Candidly, he has the experience and the ability to make Donald Trump a one-term president," Lew, who is now a partner at private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg, said of Biden on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

Most members of Obama's Cabinet have so far withheld endorsements as some presidential hopefuls, particularly Biden, tie themselves closely to the former president. Earlier this month, Biden got the most high-profile endorsement from Obama's Cabinet so far in John Kerry, a former secretary of State and the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee.

Obama has not yet endorsed a primary candidate.