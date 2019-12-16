Hallmark has the chance to show it's authentic after backtracking on same-sex couples ad

Hallmark's "Holiday Date." YouTube

Hallmark Channel's ads kerfuffle shows what happens when a controversial decision based on a company's values meets the wrath of viral social media. On Sunday night, Hallmark apologized for pulling ads of same-sex couples from wedding website Zola, after previously telling the company that a lesbian couple's public display of affection violated its policies. Criticism of Hallmark's initial decision blew up on Twitter and in the press. Now Hallmark has the chance to show the world that it's being authentic and not just caving to its attackers. Cindy Gallop, a former ad industry executive and founder of Make Love Not Porn, said the company should actively reach out to LGBTQ filmmakers and screenplay writers and say it's committed to making their movies and promoting their work. "It's not enough just to reinstate the Zola commercial," said Gallop, an outspoken supporter of diversity and equality in the industry. "This is an opportunity. They could have a huge role to play in really setting the agenda for and spreading the principles of diversity and inclusion to mainstream America." Hallmark removed the commercials from the Hallmark Channel after One Million Moms, a division of the conservative American Family Association that defines its mission as the "fight against indecency," urged the network not to air advertisements featuring brides kissing.

As a 109-year-old company known for its greeting cards and family-friendly content, that sort of vocal conservative opposition can turn into a business problem. Brad Jakeman, a marketing consultant and former president of PepsiCo's global beverage group, cited a famous quote from Bill Bernbach, the late ad director: "A principle isn't a principle until it costs you money." But Hallmark has publicly said it's exploring including same-sex couples in content it releases. Last month, Bill Abbott, CEO of Hallmark parent Crown Media Family Networks, told a Hollywood Reporter podcast that the company was "open" to doing movies with gay leads. "In terms of broadening out the demographic, it's something we're always thinking about, always considering," Abbott said on the podcast. "We'll continue to make the movies where the best scripts are delivered to us." Hallmark is far from alone as a target for criticism. One Million Moms has been putting brands and publishers on blast for years for promoting or running ads on content it doesn't see as appropriate.

