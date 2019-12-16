Chinese premier says Hong Kong is not yet out of protest 'dilemma'

Police stand guard during a protest at the New Town Plaza shopping mall in Shatin in Hong Kong on December 15, 2019.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Beijing on Monday, saying the Asian financial hub was not yet out of the "dilemma" facing the city's economy after months of sometimes violent protests.

Li met with Lam during a regular duty visit where she is also due to hold a potentially pivotal meeting with President Xi Jinping.

The meetings come after Hong Kong police fired tear gas in late night street clashes with anti-government protesters on Sunday as the former British colony's worst political crisis in decades drags on into a seventh month.

"The SAR (special administrative region) government must continue its efforts, end violence and stop the chaos in accordance with the law and restore order," Li said in his meeting with Lam, the opening remarks of which were broadcast by Cable TV.

Lam's visit comes amid speculation in local media that talks with Xi could yield fresh directives on the city's political crisis, including a possible cabinet reshuffle.

The two had previously met in Shanghai in early November when Xi expressed "high trust" in Lam despite the turmoil.

Lam, however, appeared to play down the prospects of a cabinet reshuffle before she left, saying the first task was to curb violence and restore order, while seeking to engage in more dialogue with the public.

Late on Sunday, groups of masked youths — angered by what they see as Chinese meddling in freedoms promised to Hong Kong when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997 — blocked roads around Mong Kok district, prompting police to fire multiple rounds of tear gas and baton charge crowds.

It was the first time in nearly two weeks that tear gas had been deployed by police.