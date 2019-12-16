Comey admits he was wrong about Carter Page wiretap: 'There was real sloppiness'

Former FBI director James Comey admitted on Sunday that he was "overconfident" in the process used by the bureau to obtain a court-ordered wiretap of a former Trump campaign aide.



The Justice Department's Inspector General found serious errors with the FBI's investigation into links between Russia and Trump campaign aides in a report last week.



Michael Horowitz, who led the watchdog probe, found that the FBI had sufficient justification to open the investigation and conducted the inquiry without political bias, though he noted that the bar is set low to open such investigations.

However, Horowitz also concluded that the bureau made multiple errors when applying for a secret court order to obtain a wiretap of Carter Page, a former advisor to the Trump campaign.



"I was wrong," Comey said in an interview with Fox News Sunday. "I was overconfident in the procedures that the FBI and Justice had built over 20 years. I thought they were robust enough."



"He was right — there was real sloppiness," Comey said in response to the Inspector General's report.