Roku stock falls after CFO steps down

People pass by a video sign display with the logo for Roku, a Fox-backed video streaming firm, that held it's IPO at the Nasdaq Marketsite in New York, September 28, 2017.

Roku's stock fell 4% in extended hours trading after the company announced its chief financial officer Steve Louden would be stepping down.

The company said Louden would leave the company after helping hire his successor. Louden joined Roku in 2015.

Roku CEO and founder Anthony Wood said in a statement Louden "managed our finances through our transition to a public company and rapid expansion into new areas of streaming."

Roku shares are up 352% since the beginning of the year, with a market cap of $16.3 billion.