Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Tech

Roku stock falls after CFO steps down

Megan Graham@megancgraham
Key Points
  • Roku's chief financial officer Steve Louden plans to step down after helping the company find his successor.
  • Louden oversaw the company's transition to public company and into new areas of streaming, CEO and founder Anthony Wood said in a statement.
People pass by a video sign display with the logo for Roku, a Fox-backed video streaming firm, that held it's IPO at the Nasdaq Marketsite in New York, September 28, 2017.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Roku's stock fell 4% in extended hours trading after the company announced its chief financial officer Steve Louden would be stepping down.

The company said Louden would leave the company after helping hire his successor. Louden joined Roku in 2015.

Roku CEO and founder Anthony Wood said in a statement Louden "managed our finances through our transition to a public company and rapid expansion into new areas of streaming."

Roku shares are up 352% since the beginning of the year, with a market cap of $16.3 billion.

VIDEO3:0303:03
Roku has still has a long-term up trend, says strategist
Trading Nation