Rolls-Royce thinks it can make a plane Greta Thunberg would fly in

The Rolls-Royce Accel project is working on a zero-emissions plane with a target speed of 300+ miles per hour. But the bigger challenge is a commercial electric airplane to serve regional air travel. Rolls-Royce

Of all the headlines about Greta Thunberg's U.S. tour this fall, one that traveled widely was this: The newly minted Time 2019 Person of the Year made her way from her native Sweden to America via sailboat, because she thinks jetliners emit too much carbon. The $800 billion annual market for airfares and the $700 billion market for equipment, led by jets, results in an aviation sector that produces about 2% to 3% of the world's carbon emissions, according to jet manufacturer Airbus. Reducing them is among the industry's top, and toughest, challenges for the next decade or more. Top producers of planes and engines are partnering in a drive to bring technologies to market that are similar to hybrid and electric engines for automobiles. But because planes weigh so much, batteries to power many of them would also be prohibitively expensive barring major changes in technology, especially on longer flights. That means interim measures like biofuels are also on the agenda, even as research and development gets moving on electric planes. The aviation industry knows it has to reduce emissions, and airlines have a vested interest in reducing the cost of fuel, which for most carriers is the second-biggest expense behind labor. "Flying is a good thing, and emissions are a bad thing,'' said Alan Newby, director of aerospace technology at Rolls-Royce, the British maker of aircraft engines (The Rolls-Royce automobile brand now belongs to BMW). "Our job is to disconnect the two."

A computer rendering of Eviation's Alice electric commuter aircraft in flight. Eviation

The challenge is to meet a goal set by the International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations body based in Montreal, to make planes 2% more efficient per year and make the industry's growth be net carbon neutral by 2020, a goal that ICAO's most recent environmental report acknowledged won't be met. Because of slow technological development, much of the ICAO's plans to date are based on incremental measures such as carbon offsets, rather than short-term deployment of electric planes. Initially, aircraft makers and airlines are also focused on developing biofuels and on improvements in airplane efficiency, according to an ICAO report.

Two big projects at Rolls-Royce