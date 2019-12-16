Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Boeing, Roku, Avon Products and more

Signage is displayed on the headquarters building of Boeing Co. in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Monday, April 27, 2009. Boeing Co. last week lowered its 2009 profit forecast less than analysts predicted, reaffirming the year's delivery schedule even as the recession prompts airlines to defer orders and forces the planemaker to further delay a model.

Check out the companies making headlines after hours on Monday:

Boeing — Stock of the aviation giant fell 2.99% in after-hours trading. The company plans to suspend production of its beleaguered 737 Max planes. The Federal Aviation Administration has said it won't certify the planes until next year.

Roku — Shares of the streaming platform company dropped 4% in extended trading after Roku announced that Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden would be leaving his role. Roku shares are up 352% since the beginning of the year, with a market cap of $16.3 billion.

Avon Products — Shares of the beauty products company were up nearly 3% in after-hours trading. PETA, or the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, said it has added Avon to its list of companies "Working for Regulatory Change."

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts — Stock of the hospitality company rose 2.7% in extended trading. Wyndham was named on Stifel's "Analyst Select List" as a company that would return free cash flow to shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends.

CNBC's Megan Graham contributed to this story.