Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Boeing, Roku, Avon Products and more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours on Monday:
Boeing — Stock of the aviation giant fell 2.99% in after-hours trading. The company plans to suspend production of its beleaguered 737 Max planes. The Federal Aviation Administration has said it won't certify the planes until next year.
Roku — Shares of the streaming platform company dropped 4% in extended trading after Roku announced that Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden would be leaving his role. Roku shares are up 352% since the beginning of the year, with a market cap of $16.3 billion.
Avon Products — Shares of the beauty products company were up nearly 3% in after-hours trading. PETA, or the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, said it has added Avon to its list of companies "Working for Regulatory Change."
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts — Stock of the hospitality company rose 2.7% in extended trading. Wyndham was named on Stifel's "Analyst Select List" as a company that would return free cash flow to shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends.
