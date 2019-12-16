Shares of Tyson Foods climb after it wins approval to export poultry to China

A bag of Tyson Foods Inc. frozen chicken is arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, May 5, 2016. Tyson is scheduled to release earnings figured on May 9.

Shares of Tyson Foods rose more than 2% on Monday after Reuters reported the meat processor received approval to sell U.S. poultry products to China.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company expects to start taking orders early next year and will start shipping from all 36 of its processing plants, Reuters reported, citing Bernie Adcock, Tyson Foods' chief supply chain officer for poultry.

China banned American poultry in 2015 due to a U.S. outbreak of avian flu, and the country lifted the ban last month as a recent hog disease forced the Chinese to seek pork alternatives. The approval came after the U.S. and China reached a phase one trade deal last week that includes more farm goods buying from China.

Tyson Foods and other U.S. meat companies have been caught in the U.S.-China trade war as China imposed tariffs of up to 72% on American pork as a retaliating measure. The international food company had cited "changing global trade policies here and abroad" as a challenge in its previous earnings call.

The final step is to get approval for labels from the U.S. authorities before the end of 2019, Tyson Foods said, according to Reuters.

Tyson Foods didn't immediately return calls from CNBC seeking comments.