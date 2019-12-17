Boeing shares tumble after company suspends 737 Max production — three experts on what to watch

Boeing shares dropped again on Tuesday after the company said it would suspend 737 Max production.

Here's what three experts say investors should watch now.

Seth Kaplan, principal at Kaplan Research, says this news was a given.

"Right now I would rather see if this is a first-quarter event. I think the fact that we've seen the shares pounded despite [it being not hard to imagine] that Boeing would have to suspend production shows investors punishing them not just for the news — wasn't shocking — but for the lack of, not a lack of candor, but just a lack of ability to foresee what everybody else saw. A week ago, Boeing was still saying this plane could fly again this year when basic math told you it couldn't."

Ken Herbert, aerospace analyst at Canaccord Genuity, says it pays to be cautious on Boeing here.

"Obviously this stock has been under a lot of pressure recently. I mean I think it's fair to be cautious right now on the timing of the return to service, on eventually what Boeing might have to do to their portfolio, which is certainly going to be, you know, the next major question we all start to ask as they look at what's next for the Max and for their narrow-body portfolio once the plane does return to service. So, you know, we're cautioning clients to be extremely cautious on Boeing."

Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money," questions why Boeing hasn't fallen even more.

"Why is this stock not at $300? ... The buying power of funds that are in this stock, knowing that there is no real competition, is incredible. And what happens, as they tell me, when they get this right? What happens when the 737 is certified? Where's this stock go? ... Riddle me this, why isn't the stock below $300?"

