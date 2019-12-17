Former NBA commissioner David Stern is in 'serious condition' after surgery for a brain hemorrhage

David Stern, commissioner emeritus of the National Basketball Association (NBA), smiles during a Bloomberg Television interview at the annual Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Tuesday, May 3, 2016.

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern is in "serious condition" following an emergency surgery to treat a sudden brain hemorrhage, the league said in a statement Tuesday.

"NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency surgery to address a sudden brain hemorrhage on Thursday. He is receiving great care and surrounded by his loved ones. The Stern family and everyone at the NBA appreciate the incredible outpouring of support. Our thoughts and prayers remain with David and his family," the NBA said.

Stern, who is 77 years old, served as the NBA's commissioner for 30 years and was succeeded by Adam Silver in 2014.

During his tenure as the longest-serving NBA commissioner, Stern oversaw the expansion of the league into a globally-televised powerhouse. The NBA added seven franchises, and also created the WNBA and NBA developmental league under his leadership.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.