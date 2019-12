Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (L), Democrat of Massachusetts, speaks about the US - Mexico - Canada Agreement, known as the USMCA, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, December 10, 2019.

A House committee cleared a new North American trade deal on Tuesday, setting up approval in the full chamber this week.

The House Ways and Means Committee favorably reported the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a replacement for NAFTA negotiated by the Trump administration and tweaked by House Democrats. The panel sent the three-nation pact to the full House, which is expected to ratify it Thursday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

