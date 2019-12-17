Micron, General Mills earnings, impeachment vote: 3 things to watch for in the markets on Wednesday

Micron Technology's hard drive for data center customers is presented at a product launch event in San Francisco, October 24, 2019.

Here are the most important things to know about Wednesday before you hit the door.

Micron Technology is set to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

Analysts expect the chip maker to post earnings of 47 cents per share, a significant decrease from $2.97 per share earned in the same quarter a year ago, according to FactSet.

At least two Wall Street firms upgraded the chip maker this week ahead of earnings. Wedbush upgraded Micron to outperform from neutral on Tuesday, saying it saw an improved pricing environment for memory chips.

On Monday, Susquehanna upgraded Micron to positive from neutral, saying it sees an attractive risk/reward for the chip maker.

"We see increased prospects of a sustainable DRAM/NAND average selling price improvement starting in the May quarter and sustaining into 2H20," a Susquehanna analyst said in a note.