Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: FedEx, Cintas, Steelcase and more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours on Tuesday:

FedEx — Shares of the shipping giant fell nearly 7% in extended trading on Tuesday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings. In the company's second quarter, FedEx reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.51, which is less than the $2.76 EPS analysts expected. Revenue came in at $17.32 billion compared to the $17.58 billion expected.

Steelcase - The office furniture company's shares were up over 5% in extended trading after the company beat earnings and revenue expectations. The company reported earnings per share of 46 cents on revenue of $955 million. Analysts expected earnings per share of 35 cents and revenue of $935 million.

Cintas — Stock of the uniform provider was up nearly 3% in extended trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue. The company reported earnings per share of $2.27 compared to the $2.03 EPS that analysts expected and revenue of $1.84 billion versus the $1.821 billion analysts expected.

Palo Alto Networks — The network security company's stock fell nearly 1% in extended trading after the Securities and Exchange Commission announced insider trading charges against a former IT administrator for the company and four of his friends.