Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Johnson & Johnson, Boeing, Micron & more

Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg speaks during a press conference after the annual shareholders meeting at the Field Museum on April 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Boeing announced earnings fell 21 percent in the first quarter after multiple crashes of the company's bestselling plane the 737 Max. (Photo by Jim Young-Pool/Getty Images)

J.P. Morgan lowered its price target and said it that even though production of the 737 Max has been halted, the company is still burning over $1 billion a month.

"Boeing's MAX announcement leaves many questions unanswered but that was probably inevitable, given the difficulty of forecasting how the aircraft will return. Some of these questions include 1) the duration of the halt, 2) the production pace post-halt, 3) the timing of re-certification, 4) the delivery pace after reaching that milestone, and 5) how Boeing will support the supply chain during the halt, with uncertainty on these topics leaving a broad range of outcomes for modeling."

