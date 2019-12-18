Asia markets set for lower open as risks of no-deal Brexit increase

Markets in Asia are set for a subdued open, as risks of a no-deal Brexit ramped up again overnight.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 is set for a lower open as compared with the index's last close. Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was flat in early trade.

Ahead, Japan's trade data is set to be released on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Brexit risks flared amid reports on Tuesday that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will amend the Brexit bill, explicitly ruling out any extension to the transition period beyond December 2020. The U.K. is due to leave the EU by Jan. 31.

That would leave little time to reach a trade deal with the European Union, raising the risks of a no-deal Brexit.

The British pound dropped more than 1% to $1.3188 against the dollar on Tuesday after the reports, and has since fallen further. It was last at $1.3130.

Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at the National Australia Bank, called the development a "smart move" by Johnson, who now has a "stronger negotiating position."

"From a strategic move one could argue that this is a smart move by the PM, forcing the EU to come to the table and push for an agreement in 2020 without the option of kicking the can yet again," he wrote in a morning note.

"The move suggest GBP path in 2020 looks set to be a volatile one, a hard Brexit cannot be ruled out, but the probability of a positive Brexit resolution has also increased," Catril said, adding that the possibility remains that Johnson could still introduce a new bill for an extension next year.

Exporters in Asia, particularly autos in Japan, will be watched on Wednesday for reaction to that news.