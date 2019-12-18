Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot owner reach binding $50 billion merger deal

A woman holds a Peugeot car key as Fiat logo is seen behind in Ankara, Turkey on November 26, 2019.

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA have reached a binding agreement over a roughly $50 billion merger that will reshape the global car industry.

Europe's second and third biggest automakers, which are yet to decide on a name for their new company, announced preliminary plans six weeks ago for a 50-50 all-share tie-up that will rank as the world's fourth-largest automaker.

With a definitive agreement in place, France's PSA and Italian-American Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will now start work on how to reach a target of cutting costs by 3.7 billion euros ($4.1 billion) each year without closing factories.

That will be all the harder with strong labor unions in both France and Italy worried about job losses.

There will likely be horse-trading over which research and development centres will survive and talks will centre on which technologies will be embraced by the combined entity.

The firms said in a statement on Wednesday that they expected the deal to close in the next 12 to 15 months. They said they would come up with a name over the coming months.

The two sold a combined 8.7 million vehicles last year but have a potential manufacturing capacity of 14 million vehicles, according to forecasters LMC Automotive.

The deal is aimed at helping both companies cope with slowing autos demand and the cost of building cleaner cars to meeting tougher emissions regulations.

The companies have yet to spell out precisely how they plan to tackle potential excess capacity, and which car platforms - or underlying structures of a vehicle - they will focus on, only detailing that a majority of production volume would be concentrated on two platforms.

"At this stage nothing is decided. We have been evaluating what the opportunities are," PSA Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, who will head up the merged entity as CEO, told reporters.

PSA shares rose 4% in early trading, while FCA stock was up 1.7%.