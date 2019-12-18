Google has a new answer to Apple iMessage, but it lacks critical privacy features

A woman holds different colored models of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at the launch event of the Galaxy Note 10 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, August 7, 2019.

When you normally send texts on Android, you're using the older SMS standard. But with RCS support, you don't rely as much on a cellular connection. So, for example, you can still send and receive texts when you only have a Wi-Fi connection instead of just cellular, much like iMessage.

It wasn't created by Google but, in some ways, the roll out to Android devices is Google's answer to Apple iMessage because it includes things like read receipts, full size image support and other features, all right inside Google's messaging app.

Google on Tuesday announced that it's now rolling out support for Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol to Android devices that support it through its Messages app.

Google said users will also get better group chats with "the ability to name groups, add and remove people to and from groups and see if people haven't seen the latest messages."

Apple doesn't yet support RCS and instead uses iMessage, which has even more features, including end-to-end encryption. iMessage has been viewed as one of the major reasons why people continue to stick with iPhones instead of switching to Android. (Apple also has a history of making it difficult to switch from iMessage to texting if you decide to switch from iPhone to Android.)

The features are also similar to what you'd find in standalone apps like Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp, but they are built right into the text messaging app.

Unfortunately, it doesn't work with iMessage. Someone on an iPhone will still see you as a green bubble, for example, instead of a blue one that says you're using iMessage. But if you're texting between RCS Android devices, you'll get all of the new features.

The feature is rolling out around the U.S. now, Google said, and users will start to see a prompt over the coming weeks to enable the new advanced features. You need to use the Google Messages app, however, which you can download from the Google Play Store. The feature is already live in the UK, France and Mexico and Google says it will eventually roll it out to everyone around the world.

To see if it's available on your Android phone, first download Messages and then open it.