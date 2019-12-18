Nike earnings, jobless claims, home sales: 3 things to watch for in the markets on Thursday

Seen through a store window, a Nike employee stands in the entryway of the Nike SoHo store in New York City.

Shoe giant Nike reports fiscal second quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday. Needham expects the retailer to report earnings of 56 cents per share, compared to the 52 cents earned in the same quarter last year. The firm estimates North American sales to grow 6%, compared to 5.5% growth in the second quarter of 2018.

"We view Nike's strong brand and product momentum, combined with favorable read-throughs for early fall, point to a solid quarter," said Needham retail analyst Rick Patel.

Patel also said he expects performance in China and the emerging markets will get a boost from Nike's app launches.

"We think NKE is benefiting from ongoing structural changes in the sales mix towards Direct as well as product innovation, especially for price points <$100," said Patel.

Shares of Nike have climbed an impressive 35% this year, beating the broad markets.