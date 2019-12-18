'My conscience is clear' — GOP Sen. Rick Scott on opposing Trump impeachment and removal

Republican Sen.Rick Scott told CNBC on Wednesday that he has little doubt President Donald Trump will stay in office for the remainder of his term despite ongoing impeachment proceedings.

The Democratic-controlled House is expected to vote Wednesday to approve two articles of impeachment, which would then be passed along to the Senate for trial in the new year.

The articles accuse the president of abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden while withholding aid as leverage, and with obstruction of Congress for stonewalling the House investigation.

But Scott, a key ally of Trump, that said much of the Democrats' arguments stem from "hearsay" and falsities.

The Florida senator said that it's not a matter of opinion, and argued that Democrats need to remember Trump is being charged with high crimes and misdemeanors, which he doesn't believe Trump committed.

"The bottom line is, this is an impeachment trial and you have to think of it that way," Scott said on "Squawk Box." "My conscience is clear."

The president has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. On Tuesday, Trump sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a raging, six-page letter that called the impeachment process an "illegal, partisan attempted coup."