Snickers will air Super Bowl ad for 10th anniversary of 'You're Not You When You're Hungry'

Snickers is celebrating a decade of its "You're Not You When You're Hungry" campaign with a return to the Super Bowl.

The brand, owned by Mars, Inc., said Wednesday it would be airing a spot during the Super Bowl LIV on February 2. The company's brand director Josh Olken said the spot was coming back to "entertainment's biggest stage after two years away from the spotlight." The last time Snickers was in the Super Bowl was in 2017, with a spot featuring Adam Driver.

The new spot will be done with ad agency BBDO New York, part of Omnicom Group.

Snickers debuted "You're Not You When You're Hungry" with a spot in 2010 featuring Betty White.