US futures point to slightly lower open

U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Wednesday morning.

At around 02:15 a.m. ET, Dow futures dipped 19 points, indicating a negative open of more than 14 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both slightly lower.

On Tuesday, the S&P closed higher for the fifth consecutive session, notching its longest winning streak since November. The Dow and Nasdaq ended with record closing highs in the previous session.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, as investors await more details about a preliminary trade agreement between the U.S. and China.

Late last week, President Donald Trump and Chinese officials announced that the world's two largest economies had agreed on a so-called "phase one" deal.

It is understood that Beijing agreed to billions of dollars in agricultural purchases from the U.S., while Trump said he would not move ahead with a new round of planned tariffs, among other items.

The deal, which is not yet signed, is set to be confirmed in the first week of January, according to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.