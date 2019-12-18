Uncertainty remains on Wall Street about China-US phase one agreement: 'More trade truce than deal'

The "phase one" trade deal between the U.S. and China, supposedly a game changer for the global economy going by the stock market's rise to a record following the announcement, has left many analysts and investors puzzled about what was specifically agreed to by both sides.

Skepticism is brewing in the markets as much of the details have not been confirmed by both sides. China, in particular, has been reluctant to commit to an amount of agriculture products it's willing to buy, while big numbers are floating from Washington. Beijing has also been quiet about tariffs on U.S. goods as well as an enforcement mechanism.

"There remains more questions than answers," Chris Krueger, Washington strategist at Cowen, said in a note. It's "more trade truce than deal ... It is unclear if any China tariffs on U.S. goods have been reduced ... Vague promises on IP protections."

Chinese officials were light on the deal content when unveiling the text of the agreement. In a press conference Friday, they said Beijing will increase agricultural purchases "significantly" without specifying by how much. Meanwhile, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said China pledged to buy a total of $40 billion in farm goods over a two-year period. President Donald Trump touted "massive" buying – $50 billion — from China will start "pretty soon."

"US agriculture is a key signpost to monitor as the Phase 1 deal appears to be 'ag centric' and may moderately boost US crop prices and volatility, " Cesar Rojas, global economist at Citi, said in a note. "However, uncertainty persists about the actual volumes of Chinese soybean, grain and pork purchases, with details on firm commitments lacking and likely to be worked out and also 'phased in' over a few years."