Chipotle is testing a new restaurant design to maximize its digital growth

Exterior of a redesigned Chipotle restaurant Source: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Thursday that it is testing a different design for its restaurants as its digital business keeps growing. Restaurants in Chicago, Cincinnati, Phoenix, Newport Beach and San Diego will be part of the test. Both new and existing locations will be involved in the trial. The test will also cover a variety of types of restaurants, including an urban storefront and a standalone location with a "Chipotlane," its drive-thru lanes for digital orders.

Interior of a redesigned Chipotle restaurant Source: Chipotle Mexican Grill

New features will include walk-up windows and different seating arrangements. To decide which design will roll out nationally, Chipotle will assess each location based on transactions, consumer feedback and its ability to incorporate new menu items. "While we are staying true to Chipotle's heritage, we are also excited to integrate new, innovative physical features into the restaurant that complement our growing digital business," said Tabassum Zalotrawala, Chipotle's chief development officer. During the chain's third quarter, digital sales grew 87.9% and accounted for nearly a fifth of its total sales.

Walk-up window at a redesigned Chipotle Source: Chipotle Mexican Grill