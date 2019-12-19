Consumer data, a key inflation measure, earnings: 3 things to watch for in the markets on Friday

Carnival Cruise Line

Here are the most important things to know about Friday before you hit the door.

1. Consumer data

We'll get consumer spending and personal income economic data on Friday. Consumer spending data will come out at 8:30 a.m. from the Commerce Department. Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting a 0.4% rise in personal spending in November, which rose 0.3% October. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, has been a bright spot of the economy this year. Economists are expecting a 0.3% increase in personal income in November, up from October's flat reading.

2. Key inflation measure

The Bureau of Economic Analysis releases the latest core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, a key inflation gauge on Friday. Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting Core PCE rose 0.1% in November, the same reading as October. The Fed tracks the core PCE price index for its 2.0% inflation target. The core PCE price index rose 1.7% on a year-on-year basis in October and has fallen short of its target this year.

3. Carnival and Carmax earnings