UK government promises 'ambitious program of domestic reform' in Queen's Speech

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her son Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales sit in the House of Lords chamber during the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London on December 19, 2019.

Queen Elizabeth II outlined the U.K. government's legislative agenda on Thursday, following Prime Minster Boris Johnson's landslide election victory last week.

Speaking to Members of Parliament (MPs) and peers in the House of Lords, the queen said: "My government's priority is to deliver the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union on the 31st January."

"My ministers will bring forward legislation to ensure the United Kingdom's exit on that date and to make the most of the opportunities that this brings for all the people of the United Kingdom."

"Thereafter, my ministers will seek a future relationship with the European Union based on a free trade agreement that benefits the whole of the United Kingdom. They will also begin trade negotiations with other leading global economies."

In a speech written by the government, the queen laid out Downing Street's plans over the coming months. This included extra funding for the state-run National Health Service, improved infrastructure and tougher sentences for violent criminals.