UK government promises 'ambitious program of domestic reform' in Queen's Speech

Queen Elizabeth II outlined the U.K. government's legislative agenda on Thursday, following Prime Minster Boris Johnson's landslide election victory last week.
Speaking to Members of Parliament (MPs) and peers in the House of Lords, the queen said: "My government's priority is to deliver the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union on the 31st January."
"My ministers will bring forward legislation to ensure the United Kingdom's exit on that date and to make the most of the opportunities that this brings for all the people of the United Kingdom."
"Thereafter, my ministers will seek a future relationship with the European Union based on a free trade agreement that benefits the whole of the United Kingdom. They will also begin trade negotiations with other leading global economies."
In a speech written by the government, the queen laid out Downing Street's plans over the coming months. This included extra funding for the state-run National Health Service, improved infrastructure and tougher sentences for violent criminals.
"The integrity and prosperity of the United Kingdom is of the utmost importance to my government. My ministers will work urgently to facilitate talks to restore devolved government in Northern Ireland," the queen said Thursday.
"My government will embark on an ambitious program of domestic reform that delivers on the people's priorities."
The ceremony consisted of much less pomp and pageantry than usual, with the queen and Prince of Wales traveling to Parliament from Buckingham Palace by car rather than horse-drawn carriage.
It comes less than 10 weeks after the last State Opening of Parliament, which was seen by many analysts and lawmakers at the time as a pre-election campaign speech.
This proved to be the case, with December's snap vote paving the way for Johnson to return to Downing Street with an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons.
It means that, in sharp contrast to the Queen's Speech in mid-October, the government's plans are now likely to pass through parliament without any difficulty.