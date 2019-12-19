Here's who's actually putting down orders for Tesla's Cybertruck

When Tesla unveiled its highly anticipated, all-electric pickup called the Cybertruck, it quickly took over the internet.

A failed demonstration of shatter-resistant glass and a scientifically contested tug-of-war with a Ford F-150 kept the vehicle in the headlines.

Prospective buyers could reserve a truck by putting down a $100 fully refundable deposit. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted at the preorder numbers on Twitter, saying there were 250,000 Cybertrucks put on hold as of November 2019.

But not everyone is convinced the truck is worth the hype. To understand the divide, CNBC found six people who put the $100 down for the vehicle and asked what made them take the plunge.

