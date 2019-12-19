Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Johnson & Johnson, Cisco Systems, Microsoft & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
Barclays called Johnson & Johnson a defensive pick for investors.
"We think JNJ checks a lot of boxes heading into 2020, leaving risk/reward skewed to the upside. We think the Consensus outlook is achievable (p.s. there's an extra week so it helps the top-line growth rates, bottom-line less so). We don't expect Medicare-for-All. The market has been in an extended upswing and investors looking for defensive names can find value here."
Barclays said it sees multiple product cycles coming for the company and that key product areas should improve in 2020.
We are more constructive on CSCO shares following the lowered valuation and new product announcements. We see some fundamental shifts, and the stock has typically done well after guidance corrections. Multiple product cycles coming. CSCO has a diversified revenue stream, but a few key product areas should improve for CSCO and the industry over the next year.