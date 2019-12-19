Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Johnson & Johnson, Cisco Systems, Microsoft & more

Barclays called Johnson & Johnson a defensive pick for investors.

"We think JNJ checks a lot of boxes heading into 2020, leaving risk/reward skewed to the upside. We think the Consensus outlook is achievable (p.s. there's an extra week so it helps the top-line growth rates, bottom-line less so). We don't expect Medicare-for-All. The market has been in an extended upswing and investors looking for defensive names can find value here."