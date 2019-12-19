Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Johnson & Johnson, Cisco Systems, Microsoft & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson to overweight from equal weight.
  • Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems to overweight from equal weight.
  • Needham initiated The RealReal as buy.
  • Bank of America upgraded Elanco to buy from neutral.
  • Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive to neutral from buy.
  • Citi raised its price target on BlackRock to $565 from $500.
  • Bank of American raised its price target on Microsoft to $200 from $162.
  • Pivotal raised its price target on Netflix to $425 from $400
Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., pauses while speaking during a Microsoft product event in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Mark Kauzlarich | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson to 'overweight' from 'equal weight'

Barclays called Johnson & Johnson a defensive pick for investors.

"We think JNJ checks a lot of boxes heading into 2020, leaving risk/reward skewed to the upside. We think the Consensus outlook is achievable (p.s. there's an extra week so it helps the top-line growth rates, bottom-line less so). We don't expect Medicare-for-All. The market has been in an extended upswing and investors looking for defensive names can find value here."

Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems to 'overweight' from 'equal weight'

Barclays said it sees multiple product cycles coming for the company and that key product areas should improve in 2020.

We are more constructive on CSCO shares following the lowered valuation and new product announcements. We see some fundamental shifts, and the stock has typically done well after guidance corrections. Multiple product cycles coming. CSCO has a diversified revenue stream, but a few key product areas should improve for CSCO and the industry over the next year.