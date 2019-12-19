Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is 'confident' trade deal will be signed at beginning of January

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that he has no qualms that U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators will ink their "phase one" trade deal in early January.

Asked by CNBC's David Faber how certain he is the trade deal will be signed on schedule, the secretary said he was "very confident."

"It's just going through what I would consider to be a technical, legal scrub and we'll be releasing the document and signing it in the beginning of January," he said.

China and the U.S. announced on Friday they had reached a phase one deal including tariff relief, increased agricultural purchases and certain structural changes to intellectual property and technology issues.

Beijing agreed to purchase billions of dollars in agricultural goods from the U.S., while Trump said he would not move ahead with a new round of tariffs. The USTR later added that the U.S. will be maintaining 25% tariffs on approximately $250 billion of Chinese imports and reducing duties on $120 billion in products to 7.5% from 15%.

Wall Street applauded news of the truce, nearly two years after President Donald Trump launched his global trade war.