European stocks eke out further gains as US-China trade relief rally continues

European stocks opened mostly higher on Friday as the recent rally on the back of U.S.-China trade progress looked set to continue into the holiday season.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed just over 0.1% in early trade, with utilities out in front on 0.4% gains while banks shed 0.2%.

Investors worldwide have seemed content to take the substantial gains generated by positive news on U.S.-China trade over the past month heading into the festive period.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that the U.S. and China would sign their so-called phase one trade accord early in January following a technical "scrub."

Asian stocks were mixed on Friday after Wall Street reached new record highs.

Back in Europe, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Chief Executive Andrew Bailey is set to be named the new governor of the Bank of England, replacing the departing Mark Carney, according to the Financial Times.

On the data front, U.K. third-quarter GDP (gross domestic product) growth figures are due a 9:30 a.m. London time.