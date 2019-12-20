Motorola Mobility's new Razr has pulled the company out of obscurity

Motorola is the company responsible for the first transmission from the moon. It's most known for communication technology, especially early cell phones, which wowed business people in the 80's. Later, in the 2000's, the Razr defined the high social status of its owners. Since the launch of the iPhone in 2007, Motorola Mobility, the company responsible for phones and other consumer devices, has struggled to sell smartphones. The company recently announced its foldable Razr smartphone which has brought some buzz back to the company. Is it enough to pull Motorola Mobility out of obscurity, though? Watch CNBC's deep dive into Motorola Mobility.