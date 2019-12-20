Power Rankings: D.C. drama, wearable wave & naughty or nice -- top moments from the week of Dec. 16

Here are the top 3 moments from Power Lunch this week:

Donald Trump became the third U.S. president in history to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

The action set up a trial in the Senate that will decide whether he remains in office.

But House Speaker Pelosi is delaying the process for now and withholding the articles of impeachment.

The big question: what happens now for markets, the 2020 election, and everything else?

While some people might believe this is bad news for the President and Republicans, one expert says the impeachment process could benefit the GOP.