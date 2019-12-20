Power Rankings: D.C. drama, wearable wave & naughty or nice -- top moments from the week of Dec. 16

Here are the top 3 moments from Power Lunch this week:
Donald Trump became the third U.S. president in history to be impeached by the House of Representatives.
The action set up a trial in the Senate that will decide whether he remains in office.
But House Speaker Pelosi is delaying the process for now and withholding the articles of impeachment.
The big question: what happens now for markets, the 2020 election, and everything else?
While some people might believe this is bad news for the President and Republicans, one expert says the impeachment process could benefit the GOP.
Whether it's on your wrist or ears...wearables are the hot new thing.
The devices are surging in popularity and Apple taking a big bite into the market.
According to IDC, the company controls 35% of the gadget and wearable industry.
But how big will the business get?
Joanna Stern laid out the next phase of the wearable wave.
Christmas is just around the corner, and you still might be looking for that perfect present for your portfolio.
Well Santa Seymour flew in to help you find the best stock-ing stuffers.
We ran through 5 stocks, and labeled them Nice (Buy) or Naughty (Sell):
Congrats Bill!
After 28 years as a full-time anchor and host at CNBC, Bill Griffeth has chosen to move to a new role as Anchor-at-Large.
He'll still be here...just not as often.
We decided to take a trip down memory lane and honor a CNBC legend.
