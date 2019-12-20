SEC reportedly investigating Slack and other unicorns' market debuts on the NYSE

Pedestrians pass in front of a Slack Technologies signage displayed outside of the New York Stock Exchange during the company's initial public offering in New York, on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the market debuts of certain initial public offerings, including Slack, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The investigation reportedly focuses on the first day of trading of work-messaging company Slack and a few other unicorns, companies with a valuation above $1 billion, on the New York Stock Exchange, and how the initial public offerings were handled, sources familiar with the matter told WSJ. The NYSE is owned by the Intercontinental Exchange.

The SEC requested electronic messages and emails from right before Slack started trading from electronic-trading firm Citadel Securities, the WSJ said.

Slack went public on June 20 in a direct listing. The SEC decline to comment. Citadel Securities and Slack didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

— read the full Wall Street Journal story here.

— with reporting from CNBC's Ryan Ruggiero.