US futures point to mixed open

U.S. stock index futures were mixed Friday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures dipped 17 points, indicating a positive open of more than 2 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were pointing in opposite directions.

Wall Street stocks rose to all-time highs in the previous session, as investors appeared to shrug off mixed economic data as well as news of President Donald Trump's impeachment by the House.

Sentiment received a boost when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that he had no doubt trade negotiators representing the U.S. and China would sign their so-called "phase one" trade deal in early January.

The world's two largest economies announced late last week that they had reached a preliminary agreement, including tariff relief, increased agricultural purchases and certain structural changes to intellectual property and technology issues.

Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.

On the data front, third-quarter real GDP (gross domestic product) figures will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Personal income for November, consumer spending for November, core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) for November and the latest Kansas City Fed survey will all be released slightly later in the session.

In corporate news, CarMax, Carnival and Winnebago are among some of the companies set to report earnings before the opening bell.