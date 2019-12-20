Treasury yields move higher as investors await economic data

At 4:20 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.9452%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.3757%.

Sentiment received a boost when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that he had no doubt trade negotiators representing the U.S. and China would sign their so-called "phase one" trade deal in early January.

The world's two largest economies announced late last week that they had reached a preliminary agreement, including tariff relief, increased agricultural purchases and certain structural changes to intellectual property and technology issues.