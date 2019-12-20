Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

The Dow jumped 78.13 points, or 0.29%, to end the day at 28,455.09. The S&P 500 climbed 0.49% to 3,221.23. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.42% to 8,924.96. Stocks ended another week of solid gains by notching fresh record highs as geopolitical risks abate to end 2019.

The S&P 500 has now closed higher for four weeks in a row, lifted by optimism around U.S.-China trade relations and solid economic data. On Friday, President Donald Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a "very good talk" about the phase one trade deal announced last week. This lifted stocks on Friday along with strong consumer spending and sentiment numbers. Stocks are now heading into the final trading days of 2019 with their biggest annual gains since 2013. Barring a major breakdown on trade, stocks should continue to drift further into record territory.