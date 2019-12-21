Trump signs $738 billion defense bill. Here's what the Pentagon is poised to get

Crewmasters with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare to refuel an F/A-18 Hornet over the W-291 training area in southern California, March 6, 2019. Sgt. Dominic Romero | US Marine Corps

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump approved a colossal defense bill Friday that authorizes a topline of $738 billion for fiscal year 2020. The National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, grants a base budget of $658.4 billion and an additional $71.5 billion for overseas contingency operations funding, a.k.a. the war budget. This year's legislation includes a 3.1% pay increase for troops, the first-ever paid family leave for all federal workers and the creation of a Space Force — the first addition to the sister services in 72 years. The $738 billion for fiscal 2020 represents a $21 billion increase over what Congress enacted for fiscal 2019. Here's a breakdown of some of the big-ticket items the Pentagon is authorized to buy.

Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II fighter jet at a ceremony on Lockheed Martin

In April, the Pentagon asked for $57.7 billion to invest in the military's air domain. Of that total, the Defense Department requested $11.2 billion to buy 78 F-35 jets. Congress tacked on additional oversight measures but raised funding in the NDAA to $12.2 billion for a total of 90 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters. The fifth-generation stealth jet is the crown jewel in Lockheed Martin's portfolio and remains the Pentagon's most expensive weapons system. Last month, the Pentagon announced a $34 billion F-35 contract with Lockheed, the largest contract yet for the defense company's costly fighter program. The new defense policy bill bars the delivery of F-35 jets to Turkey in the wake of a controversial weapons deal Ankara struck with Moscow. In regards to other major aircraft programs, the NDAA supports the full funding request of $1 billion for 48 AH-64E attack helicopters, $2 billion for 24 Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighters and $1.1 billion for 8 Boeing F-15EX jets. Congress also agreed to put $3 billion toward the U.S. Air Force's new long-range stealth B-21 bomber. America's next heavy bomber is named "Raider" and is made by Northrop Grumman.

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser and Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transit the Western Pacific. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Castellano | U.S. Navy