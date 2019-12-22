Boeing Starliner spacecraft lands after key NASA mission cut short by mishap

successfully landed its Starliner capsule in the New Mexico desert early Sunday morning, ending a mission that with the spacecraft's autonomous flight system just after it launched on Friday.

Starliner passed smoothly through the intense process of re-entering the Earth's atmosphere. The capsuled slowed down in just a few minutes from more than 25 times the speed of sound to land softly on the desert floor.

"A flawless flight back to Earth and a good landing," NASA said.

However, the mission did not achieve its ultimate goal of docking with the International Space Station and delivering supplies. As Starliner is built to carry as many as five people, this orbital flight test was to show NASA that Boeing's capsule could do so safely. There were no people on board the capsule for this test.