Could the Dow's bottom stock be your top dog? One top technician thinks so

Walgreens and its investors won't look back on the stock's 2019 performance with much fondness. The stock is down nearly 15% this year, but there are reasons to believe a turnaround is on the horizon.

The stock has climbed nearly 12% since July, and its dividend yield of a little more than 3% means that things haven't been all bad for investors in the back half of the year. Plus, Carter Worth, Cornerstone Macro's head of technical analysis, says the stock is about to get a lot more attractive.

"There's your dog — Walgreens down 14% versus the Dow up 22%, and my thinking is that Walgreens is going to do something, in terms of catching up," Worth said Friday on "Options Action."