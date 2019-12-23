Smash and grab: Crime gangs prey on businesses amid Hong Kong protests

Restaurant staff watch as riot police conduct a dispersal operation during the demonstrations. Aidan Marzo | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

The Hong Kong seller of luxury watches looked on in horror as masked men wielding the biggest sledgehammer he'd ever seen smashed through the door of a neighboring watch store, held a machete to the owner's throat, scooped up hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of timepieces, and then scattered into the city's maze of streets. Less than two weeks later, armed robbers attacked again. This time, the watch merchants of Kowloon fought back. Among them was the watch seller who had witnessed the previous robbery. He says he grabbed an iron pipe he had handy for just such a confrontation and sprinted out to join the battle against the robbers who were smashing the front of Past & Future Times with hammers, trying to get to the store's high-end watches, while other gangsters brandishing machetes formed a menacing shield around them. "I heard 'Boom! Boom! Boom!' People shouting," said the merchant, who asked that he be identified only by his surname, Pan, because he feared for his safety. So much so that he now keeps a large meat cleaver in the drawer of his front desk and has protected his store with a new double door and toughened glass. The robbers came at the merchants with their knives and then, seemingly scared off, ran away, he said. "All the shops came out to help. We're very united now," Pan said. They have to be. Hong Kong's 30,000-strong police force has been so stretched by a half year of anti-government protests that it is struggling to keep the peace. Armed robbers and burglars are seemingly exploiting policing vacuums caused, in part, by the redeployment of officers to riot-control duties. Police say the proud reputation of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory of 7.5 million people as an Asian haven of tranquility, with crime rates lower than other cities its size, is being eroded.

"We used to be a very safe city, six months ago, but somehow we face a lot of challenges," said Chief Superintendent Kwok Ka-chuen, a spokesman for the police force. Still, Hong Kong remains a city where visitors don't need to think twice about venturing out at night. It had six times fewer homicides last year than New York, seven times fewer burglaries and 88 times fewer robberies. But the mass demonstrations that erupted in June over proposed extradition legislation and then mushroomed into a sustained anti-government movement pushing for full democracy and other demands have burned through police manpower. Officers have been diverted from crime prevention as police fought street battles with hard-core protesters — black-clad youths who have hurled gasoline bombs and destroyed property. Prison officers and customs and immigration agents have been drafted to bolster police ranks. The police overtime bill has soared, approaching 1 billion Hong Kong dollars ($128 million). May Chan says police patrols that used to walk the beat, morning and afternoon, past the Times watch store in Kowloon, where she sells timepieces for tens of thousands of dollars, stopped abruptly in August, after the protest movement picked up steam and radicalized. It was also around that time that a man brandishing a knife burst into her store, cowing Chan's colleague into submission before making off with about $130,000 in watches, she says. "It's the protests," Chan said. "It has become dangerous. The police no longer come out. They don't have enough people." The latest police figures appear to bear out the suspicions of store owners in Kowloon — where riot squads and demonstrators have repeatedly clashed on canyon-like streets of high rises — that Hong Kong is experiencing a protest-related crime wave.