Here are the Chinese stocks most likely to benefit from the phase one deal with the US, Morgan Stanley says

Morgan Stanley has flagged 29 Chinese stocks that are most likely to benefit from the completion of a phase one deal between the U.S. and China.

Nearly half of them are from the information technology sector, which has been hit by the trade war as those companies have been on tariff lists. Eight are from the consumer sector.

"These two sectors saw the biggest scale of valuation re-rating based on their previous reaction to de-escalation events," Morgan Stanley said in a report last week.

All 29 have sizable exposure to U.S. revenues — more than 25%, the investment bank said.

Trade optimism boosted sentiment as U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he had "a very good talk" with China's leader Xi Jinping about the so-called phase one trade deal they struck in mid-December. That indicated more progress has been made after they reached the initial agreement.